«

»

Jun 09 2017

Print this Post

Letter to the Editor for June 8, 2017

Categories:

News

by Editor

June 9, 2017

Special to the PRESS

Editor,

It’s an honor to have received a scholarship from the local Port Isabel-South Padre Press, which supports the students from Port Isabel High School and informs the community of so much. Being awarded the Port Isabel-South Padre Press scholarship will assist me by relieving some of my financial burden and help me reach my academic goals. Thank you for believing in my capacity and offering me a scholarship.

Sincerely,
Ramsey Green

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.

This post has no tag

Permanent link to this article: http://portisabelsouthpadre.com/2017/06/09/letter-to-the-editor-for-june-8-2017/

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

 