7-on-7 to play Falcons next week

By LARRY GAGE

The Port Isabel 7-on-7 football team will play the Falcons of Los Fresnos at their place next week.

The Press visited by phone this week with Tarpon 7-on-7 coach Jarrod Martinez, who said that the day of the two-game set had yet to be determined. Indications are that the double-header will be played Wednesday evening, with the day preceding or following also possibilities.

Discussions are underway to make it a home-and-home series that would have Los Fresnos playing a pair of games at Port Isabel the week after next. “The schedule is a work in progress,” Martinez said.

