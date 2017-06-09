«

»

Jun 09 2017

Print this Post

7-on-7 to play Falcons next week

Categories:

News, Sports

by Editor

June 9, 2017

By LARRY GAGE
Special to the PRESS

The Port Isabel 7-on-7 football team will play the Falcons of Los Fresnos at their place next week.

The Press visited by phone this week with Tarpon 7-on-7 coach Jarrod Martinez, who said that the day of the two-game set had yet to be determined.  Indications are that the double-header will be played Wednesday evening, with the day preceding or following also  possibilities.

Discussions are underway to make it a home-and-home series that would have Los Fresnos playing a pair of games at Port Isabel the week after next.  “The schedule is a work in progress,” Martinez said.

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.

This post has no tag

Permanent link to this article: http://portisabelsouthpadre.com/2017/06/09/7-on-7-to-play-falcons-next-week/

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

 