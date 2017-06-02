We Remember

Port Isabel, Laguna Vista mark Memorial Day

By DINA ARÉVALO

Port Isabel-South Padre Press

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

The cities of Port Isabel and Laguna Vista honored fallen military service members during two separate Memorial Day events Monday.

The first event was held Monday morning at the Port Isabel Community Center. VFW member Robert Vela presided over the ceremony, which included guest speakers Mayor Juan Jose “J.J.” Zamora and Commissioner Carmen Rios, as well as a 21 gun salute and the playing of Taps.

With the air still damp from overnight rainstorms, residents and local dignitaries filed into the small community center and were greeted warmly by members of the American Legion, who handed out miniature American flags, programs and red, white and blue floral leis.

The event began with an invocation by the Rev. Patrick Seitz and a recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance by 3-year-old Leslie Marie Andrade.

Afterwards, the mayor, himself a Vietnam veteran, spoke first. Zamora spoke of his own experiences serving in the military and how they cause him mixed feelings during Memorial Day. “I don’t have too many words to say about this day in particular, Memorial Day, because it brings me a lot of memories from the fallen soldiers that I have known,” he said.

