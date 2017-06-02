Tarpon football men in training

By LARRY GAGE

Special to the PRESS

Growing up in Iowa several years ago, it seems there wasn’t much thought given to any physical preparation or training ahead of the actual start of football practice in August. At schools with about the same number of students as Port Isabel High players worked hard, very hard. And when it was time to play that first game of the season, they were ready.

Here in South Texas players and coaches alike start preparing for next season almost as soon as the current one ends. The guys who are active in winter and spring sports, such as basketball, track and field, and baseball, are always in pretty good shape, athletically speaking. Some of the football guys are even active in summer hoops and track.

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.