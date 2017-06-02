Summer hoops involve Tarpon players

By LARRY GAGE

Special to the PRESS

Traditionally it’s called summer basketball. It actually begins in the spring about the time the school year comes to an end, and continues into July. It’s a modified version of the high school game that gives returning players the opportunity to work on their game and have a little fun while they’re at it.

Most Port Isabel High varsity prospects are involved in the game this season. Currently they are playing the La Feria Spring League and four games have been played so far. All games are played at La Feria but no games are scheduled for this week because of graduation activities at La Feria High. The schedule resumes next week with each team playing two games on Wednesday nights. The Tarpons have three wins in their first four games.

The Press found P.I. head boys basketball coach Anthony Velarde at the school this week and was able to pick up on his observations on this spring/summer version of the game.

“It’s less structured. We’ve got a lot of guys coming back, so it’s great to see them playing together and doing well.”

