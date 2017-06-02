Summer Causeway Run set for Saturday

By DINA ARÉVALO

Lace up those running shoes because the Summer Longest Causeway Run & Fitness Walk is set to take off this Saturday, June 3.

“We’re very excited. Early registration is going very well. We’re slightly ahead of where we were last year. And we’re looking forward to a good turnout Friday night for late registration,” said Port Isabel Chamber of Commerce Director Betty Wells.

Over a thousand fleet footed people are expected to take part in the popular event, which is the summertime doppelganger to the wintertime original Causeway Run. And like the original, runners will be treated to panoramic views of South Padre Island, Port Isabel and the Laguna Madre as they trek across the Queen Isabella Memorial Causeway. But, unlike the original three-decade-long run, which begins in Port Isabel and ends on the Island, the summertime course is reversed; runners start on the Island and finish in Port Isabel.

