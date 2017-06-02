Port Isabel man faces 5 counts of indecency with a child

By DINA ARÉVALO

Port Isabel-South Padre Press

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

A Port Isabel man was arraigned on five counts of indecency with a child Wednesday.

Municipal Judge Oscar Garcia read Martinez his rights before going over the five charges during an arraignment held Wednesday afternoon.

Port Isabel police issued a warrant for Aureliano Martinez, Jr. after a 16-year-old girl made an outcry on Tuesday, May 23. “We had a 16-year-old make an outcry at a location on the Island and we responded to make a report,” Port Isabel Chief of Police Robert Lopez said Wednesday.

After attempting to locate Martinez for several days, he turned himself into police, Lopez said. “He walked into the police department,” Lopez said. “We had been looking for at least five or six days,” he said.

The five charges stem from five incidents which allegedly occurred on five separate occasions from Nov. 5, 2016 to May 23, 2017, according to specifics of the charges as read by Judge Garcia.

