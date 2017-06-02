Drunk driver collides with school bus

By DINA ARÉVALO

Port Isabel-South Padre Press

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

It was a long ride home for some Raymondville students after the school bus they were traveling in was struck by a motorist in Port Isabel last Thursday.

“They slammed behind the bus. They were intoxicated,” said Port Isabel Police Chief Robert Lopez of the two women who were in the vehicle that hit the bus.

According to Lopez, the women, traveling in a white Buick Cascada convertible, were heading north on Musina Street when they ran a stop sign and struck the Raymondville ISD bus traveling on Queen Isabella Boulevard. The crash occurred at approximately 7 p.m. Almost three dozen children and a several adults were on board the bus at the time, but were uninjured in the collision.

According to witnesses, the two women tried to switch places before officers arrived, Lopez said. “When they had an accident, they switched drivers,” Lopez said. “Witnesses came forward and said, ‘No, we witnessed everything and they switched drivers,'” he said.

Police arrested 20-year-old Brownsville resident Jacqueline Gonzalez De Leon for driving while intoxicated (DWI), consumption of alcohol by a minor and making a false report to police.

