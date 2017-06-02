CVA hears event reports

By KEVIN RICH

Special to the PRESS

The South Padre Island Convention and Visitors Advisory Board (CVA) heard post-event reports, as well as an updated report on the RGV Reef project during its Wednesday, May 24 meeting.

Aarin Hartwell, representing the Texas Gulf Surfing Association(TGSA), delivered a post-event report regarding the SPI Open surfing event which took place in April. “It went well,” said Hartwell, who estimated the event drew about 200 attendees, including participants and spectators.

She reported some minor issues with the event related to the hotels, including attendees’ reports of being able to find better room rates than those blocked off specifically for this event. She cited the strong winds, 30 to 40 knots out of the north, that weekend as a reason for a drop in the number of room nights this year.

Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB) Director Keith Arnold reminded the Board the event had been rescheduled from its original date because of weather conditions. Board member Greenwood praised the quality of the TGSA report.

A post event report on the Sand Crab run and bike race was next on the agenda. “The bike race turned out just like it did last year – not very good,” said the presenter of the post report for event. He explained that the bike race, held on the beach the morning of April 29, was hampered by 25 mph winds and high tides.

