County judge speaks about auctioned servers

Cameron County Judge Eddie Treviño, Jr. issued a statement last week regarding a recent news exposé which revealed that computer servers containing the personal information of thousands of Cameron County residents had been available for sale at a local flea market.

“I want to offer assurances to the citizens of Cameron County that recent reports regarding the release of private information are under full investigation,” Treviño said via the statement. “The County Administrator has been working with all departments involved with the disposition of county equipment to determine if the issue has been contained,” he said.

The story came to light during a Channel 5 News investigation after a self-described “white hat hacker” approached the ABC affiliate to say he had purchased the Cameron County computer server at the 77 Flea Market in Brownsville. It contained half a dozen hard drives with reams of information about some 30,000 Cameron County residents, including voter registration information and a law enforcement database.

