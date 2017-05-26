Wartime Hero

WWII vet recalls last days of the battle

By LARRY GAGE

Special to the PRESS

An army travels, according to the old saying, on its stomach. In the more literal sense it also travels on roads. During World War II no part of any road was more important to any army than a well-constructed bridge.

Port Isabel resident Howard S. Domin recently recalled for the Press what it was like to be a part of that kind of construction many years ago. In 1944 and 1945 Domin served in the 554th Heavy Pontoon Engineers Battalion of the United States Army. He and the rest of the 554th arrived in England shortly after June 6th, 1944, D-Day, when the Allied invasion of Europe began. A few weeks later they were in France.

Born in Halifax, Vermont in 1924, Domin moved with his family to Michigan when he was four. He was an early high school graduate in February, 1942. He completed army basic training in 1943 and was trained in bridge construction at Camp Maxey, Texas.

The weather for the trip across the English Channel to France was anything but fair and mild.

