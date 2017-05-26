Port plans welcome for USS Independence

By DINA ARÉVALO

Port Isabel-South Padre Press

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

Online update: Due to mechanical issues, the arrival and welcome ceremony have been delayed until Thursday, June 1.

Veterans and residents alike are invited to join the Port of Brownsville and International Shipbreaking Ltd. as they host a welcome ceremony for the USS Independence, which is slated to be dismantled soon.

The storied aircraft carrier is expected to arrive in the area on Tuesday, May 30. “We have organized a small arrival ceremony,” said Chris Green, president of International Shipbreaking Tuesday. The event will be held at Dolphin Cove at Isla Blanca Park.

“We’ve invited local politicians and other dignitaries,” Green said.

Congressman Filemon Vela (D-Brownsville) is expected to speak at the event, he said. A color guard will present the colors, and a chaplain will be on hand, as well, Green said.

If all remains on schedule, the event is expected to take place at approximately 8 a.m. Tuesday, with the guests of honor speaking for about 15-20 minutes as the vessel passes through the jetties and proceeds down the Brownsville Ship Channel towards its final berth at the Port. But organizers are playing things by ear depending on when, exactly, the vessel arrives. Things may be delayed an hour or two, Green said.

Previously, five former Navy vessels have arrived at the Port for dismantling. The Indy is the third aircraft carrier International Shuipbreaking will be dismantling, Green said.

