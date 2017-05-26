Oblate Memorial Prayer Garden planned

By MARTHA McCLAIN

Special to the PRESS

Our Lady Star of the Sea Parish is building a Memorial Prayer Garden to pay tribute to the Oblate Priests and Brothers who served the Port Isabel Community from 1849 until 2012.

The garden will feature a mural of the historic silhouette of the Calvary of Christ and a statue of the Immaculate Conception, the patron saint of the Oblates.

In order to raise the funds to complete this project the parish is asking for community support by honoring a loved one or entire family with a commemorative engraved paver, which will form the walkway within the Prayer Garden.

Pavers are $50 for a 4 X 8-inch, and $125 for an 8 X 8-inch brick.

Eight granite benches are also being offered at $1,200 each.

“We are creating a Memorial Prayer Garden to pay tribute to the Oblate Priests and Brothers who have faithfully served our communities.

