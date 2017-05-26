Lighthouse repairs delayed again

By DINA ARÉVALO

Port Isabel-South Padre Press

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

July 25. That’s the new estimated date of completion for the repairs to the historic Port Isabel Lighthouse, announced City Manager Jared Hockema at Tuesday’s city commission meeting.

Hockema announced the news with a note of disapproval in his voice as he described an email Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) had sent the City just that day notifying them of the additional delays. TPWD, which is footing the cost of the repairs, had initially told the City repairs would take approximately two months and be completed in February, but work has been delayed repeatedly since then.

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.