«

»

May 26 2017

Print this Post

Lighthouse repairs delayed again

Categories:

News

by Editor

May 26, 2017

By DINA ARÉVALO
Port Isabel-South Padre Press
editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

July 25. That’s the new estimated date of completion for the repairs to the historic Port Isabel Lighthouse, announced City Manager Jared Hockema at Tuesday’s city commission meeting.

Hockema announced the news with a note of disapproval in his voice as he described an email Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) had sent the City just that day notifying them of the additional delays. TPWD, which is footing the cost of the repairs, had initially told the City repairs would take approximately two months and be completed in February, but work has been delayed repeatedly since then.

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.

This post has no tag

Permanent link to this article: http://portisabelsouthpadre.com/2017/05/26/lighthouse-repairs-delayed-again/

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

 