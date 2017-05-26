Laguna Madre towns to observe Memorial Day

By DINA ARÉVALO

Port Isabel-South Padre Press

This Memorial Day, the communities of the Laguna Madre have several events planned to honor the men and women who gave their lives in service to our country.

The Town of Laguna Vista will hold a Memorial Day Parade and Ceremony Monday afternoon beginning at 5 p.m. Residents and visitors alike are invited to attend.

Parade participants will line up at the Laguna Vista Public Library and make their way south along FM 510 before arriving at the Town’s Veterans Memorial Park. There, guest speaker Col. Glenn Hill, superintendent of the Marine Military Academy, will deliver the keynote address.

The hymns of each of the five branches of the military will also be played, and veterans and loved ones will be invited to stand in front of the memorial as they are played.

