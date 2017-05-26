Island endorses $1.5 billion steel plant

By KEVIN RICH

Special to the PRESS

The South Padre Island City Council considered a resolution endorsing a proposed steel manufacturing facility at the Port of Brownsville, decided on a budget amendment to fund a summer tourism marketing campaign, as well as reviewed an analysis of the Island’s parking issues during its Wednesday, May 17 meeting.

Resolution No. 2017-17 supporting Project America, a proposed steel manufacturing plant at the Port, was an important topic of discussion by Council. Allen Simon, spokesperson for the project, stated in his presentation that, “the Port of Brownsville was selected by Big River Steel as a finalist for a $1.5 billion steel manufacturing project known as Project America.”

He emphasized that the firm’s current steel facility in Arkansas is the world’s first to be certified by the Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design (LEED). According to his report, LEED certification involves third party verification to ensure the project promotes sustainability and recycling, reduced energy and water usage, improved air quality, and enhanced environmental stewardship.“This is a whole different approach — very clean — designed not have a major impact on the area,” he explained.

