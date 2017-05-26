Bomb scare stalls Metro traffic

By DINA ARÉVALO

Port Isabel-South Padre Press

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

A Valley Metro bus and its passengers got an unexpected shock Sunday when a man began shouting about a bomb as the bus was travelling from South Padre Island to Port Isabel.

“There was a guy in that metro bus there coming from the Island to our city and he starts telling people on the bus that there’s a bomb in his backpack,” Port Isabel Chief of Police Robert Lopez said Wednesday.

Passengers quickly grew concerned from the man’s utterances and called police while the bus was still in transit to the bus stop in front of Church’s Chicken on at the Highway 100 and Highway 48 intersections in Port Isabel.

Officers met the bus soon after it arrived at the bus stop, Lopez said. The driver and all the passengers, including the man who made the threat, had disembarked the shuttle by the time police arrived.

