Town to hold Memorial Day parade, ceremony

A Memorial Day ceremony and parade will be observed in Laguna Vista on Monday, May 29 to pay respects to the men and women who gave their lives in defense of this country.

The “Always Honor, Never Forget” Parade will begin at 5 p.m. at the Laguna Vista Public Library on FM 510 and travel towards the Veterans Park.

The Memorial Day Ceremony will be held at Veterans Park immediately following the Parade. During the ceremony, the hymn for each military branch will be played, according to town officials who invite all veterans to attend and be recognized.

Memorial Day started as an event to honor Union soldiers who died during the American Civil War. After World War I, it was extended to include all men and women who died in any war or military action.

Memorial Day was originally known as Decoration Day. The current name for this day did not come into use until after World War II. Decoration Day and then Memorial Day used to be held on May 30, regardless of the day of the week, on which it fell. In 1968, the Uniform Holidays Bill was passed as part of a move to use federal holidays to create three-day weekends.

