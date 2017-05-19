Task force analyzes Island parking issues

By KEVIN RICH

Special to the PRESS

South Padre Island Shoreline Management Director Brandon Hill presented an analysis regarding parking issues on the Island during a May 15 special meeting of the Shoreline Task Force.

DMAIC, which stands for Define, Measure, Analyze, Improve and Control, is an analysis tool that Hill and other City staff have referenced during previous meetings. During a Tuesday, April 18 Shoreline Task Force meeting, Hill explained that DMAIC was a tool introduced to the staff by City Manager Susan Guthrie. “This is an analysis process that allows for a problem to really be fully explored,” Hill said.

One of the reasons the task force decided to use the DMAIC system was the Open Beaches Act. Failure to meet the Act’s parking requirements can lead to complications, including: illegal parking, loss of revenue (if visitors can’t find parking, they go home), legal issues, ineligibility for grants, and the loss of vehicle free beaches, Hill said.

The Director explained that based on a total linear beachfront of 25,896.98 feet, the Act requires 1,726 parking spaces be provided. Hill explained this is based on the provision stating that if driving is going to be restricted on the beach, then parking on or adjacent to the beach is considered adequate if it accommodates one car for every 15 linear feet of beach. Hill also cited the existing Beach User Fee plan — which was previously approved by the Texas General Land Office (GLO) based on previous data — measures the linear footage of the beach at 24,312, requiring 1,620 spaces.

