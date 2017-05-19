Second arrest made in connection with body found in bay

By DINA ARÉVALO

Port Isabel-South Padre Press

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

Cameron County Sheriff’s deputies have made a second arrest in connection with the suspected murder of a 53-year-old McAllen woman whose body was found floating in the bay nearly three weeks ago.

“Today, at approximately 8:30 a.m., Terry Lee Adams was arrested without incident at his residence out in McAllen, TX,” Cameron County Sheriff Omar Lucio said during a press conference Monday afternoon. “Adams is charged with the offense of murder for his involvement in the alleged murder plot of Martha Beatrice Adams,” he said.

Members of the U.S. Coast Guard discovered the body floating just south of the Queen Isabella Memorial Causeway while conducting training exercises in the area. They notified the sheriff’s department, who recovered the body from the water and began the task of identifying her, the sheriff said.

With the assistance of Homeland Security, sheriff’s investigators were able to identify the body as Martha Adams via her fingerprints. The sheriff noted the body had no visible injuries, but she was found with her hands and feet bound with zip ties and weighted down by 25-pound exercise weights, Lucio said.

