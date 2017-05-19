Mock wins gold in Austin

By LARRY GAGE

Special to the PRESS

Sometimes all that glitters is gold. Port Isabel High senior Sydney “Trey” Mock was awarded the gold medal in the discus at last weekend’s UIL State Track and Field Meet in Austin.

He threw the metal disc a personal best 175-feet, 4-inches on his second attempt, and finished 19 feet ahead of second place Jack Hays of Graham, who got the silver medal with toss of 156-04. Cuero’s Claeveon Patton was third with a distance of 155-09.

“I knew I had first when I threw that one (175-04),” Mock said Wednesday.

