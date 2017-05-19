Letter to the Editor for May 18, 2017

Special to the PRESS

Dear Editor;

I wondered how long it would take the Birdwells of Laguna Vista, our registered socialists, to come back on my earlier letter to the editor. Well, they came back in the issue of 11 May with their typical response.

First, the folks who set up the original scope of the local marina in Laguna Vista did so in order not to put a burden on the local government that could little afford the maintenance of such a facility for the good of a few. Today, the fact that more folks may be boating than in the past does not make the case for a marina any stronger an issue for the local government.

Those who want to use the marina and expand it need to join the association and carry forward their ideas and plans. If the government gets involved, we will soon see a quarter million dollars spent for an expanded two-lane boat ramp, complete with more lighting, more dockage and a more elaborate cleaning station. Somehow, adequate parking will have to be provided at another quarter million dollar cost.Then we will see another quarter million dollars for an elaborate bathroom and shower facility. And, of course, it will quickly follow that we have to have a refreshment stand with food and drink available from a contracted vendor. All costs to apply to the taxpayers of the community.

We need only to remind our resident socialist what Ronald Reagan said, “The trouble with our liberal friends is not that they’re ignorant; it’s just that they know so much that isn’t so.”

Which goes to the point that you cannot argue against ignorance since those who have it will only beat you over the head with it.

Duane Rasmussen,

Laguna Vista

