Garza 5th at State Meet

Port Isabel High Lady Tarpon runner Natalie Garza finished fifth in the 400-meter dash at the 2017 UIL State Track and Field Meet in Austin last week.

Garza was timed at 57.62 seconds and that was her season best. Gold medalist Virginia Kerley, from Taylor, won with the time of 54.38 seconds, and was followed in second place by Dallas Carter’s Deziree Porter (54.99) and Sinton’s MarLee Serrano in third (55.50). Kaitlyn Mathews of Big Spring came home fourth in 57.26 seconds.

It was Garza’s second straight trip to the state meet and she improved on last year’s time of 58.32 seconds (4th place) by 0.7 seconds.

