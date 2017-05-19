Blooms, butterflies lead beautification committee talks

By KEVIN RICH

Special to the PRESS

The Keep South Padre Island Beautiful Committee recognized ecologically friendly initiatives and discussed environmental issues during its May 11 meeting.

Committee Member Kimberly Dollar presented Boy Scout Troop 59 with the Environmentalist of the Month award in recognition of their work with the City’s mono-filament recycling program. “Thanks for your efforts and we sure hope you continue on to do that,” Dollar said of the Scouts’ involvement in the program.

Environmental Health Director Victor Baldovinos discussed the Governor’s Community Achievement Award application process.

“We’re going to do all that we can do to make that happen,” Dollar stated regarding the committee’s desire to win the award. “We were very close last year,” she added.

Discussion regarding the plant of the month for May, the Coral Bean, was next on the agenda. “When it has leaves on it, it doesn’t have blooms, and when it has blooms, it doesn’t have leaves,” Dollar said. She went on to explain that the red blooms then turn into a coral bean, whose seeds have been used as beads in the Native American culture, as well as a poison for rodents.

