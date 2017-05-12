Venue tax projects, dune walkovers top Council talks

By KEVIN RICH

Special to the PRESS

Venue tax projects, transit studies, code of ordinance amendments, and shoreline related topics highlighted the South Padre Island City Council meeting held on Wednesday, May 3.

SPI Chief Financial Officer Rodrigo Gimenez presented a timetable related to the issuance of venue tax related bonds. In its April 5 meeting, Council voted to authorize the city manager to seek bond options of up to $9.1 million to spend on sidewalks and medians located on Padre Boulevard. Gimenez stated the City expects to receive ratings on the bonds from the rating agencies by early June, and plans to seek Council approval at the June 21 meeting for the sale of the bonds.

In another venue tax related item, Carol Bolstad reported on the status of the proposed SPI wind and water sports park. The presentation included a proposed diagram of an amphitheater as well as conceptualizations for a cable park and multi-use lagoon related to wind and water sports. “It’s fun to see the ideas on paper,” commented Councilmember Theresa Metty. City Manager Susan Guthrie added there will be additional opportunities for public input on the proposed wind and water sport facilities.

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.