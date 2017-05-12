Throwers Mock, Torres Ready for State

By LARRY GAGE

Special to the PRESS

Port Isabel High throwers Trey Mock and Ian Torres are as ready as they will ever be for this weekend’s UIL State Track and Field Meet. Mock is competing in the discus competition and Torres in the shot put. Both athletes are seniors and are making their first appearance in the state meet.

“It’s my first state meet and I’ve just got to train with a different mentality,” Torres told the Press Monday. “It’s all or nothing this week. I’ve been looking good in practice, just small adjustments here and there.”

“Trey’s been throwing well; Ian’s been throwing well,” throwing coach Al Senteno said Wednesday.

