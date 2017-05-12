The Big Spend

CVA mulls marketing expenditure increase

By KEVIN RICH

Special to the PRESS

The South Padre Island Convention and Visitors Advisory Board (CVA) held a special meeting on Thursday, May 4 to discuss a revised proposal for enhanced summer and fall marketing of the Island.

Steve Atkins, of The Atkins Group, introduced the proposal to the Board, stating its goal to enhance the existing summer marketing mix with additional spending in order to maximize summer performance. “There’s been a lot of competitor product enhancements,” Atkins said. He cited recent improvements to Galveston Island, including the addition of Pleasure Pier and a new aquarium as examples. He described “a very dramatic investment by that community to create an actual beach.”

From a spending standpoint, Atkins pointed out that while South Padre Island allocates about $1.8 million on media, Corpus Christi spends approximately $2.7 million to market itself. “We’re facing a highly competitive challenge,” he commented.

