Garza Up for State

By LARRY GAGE

Special to the PRESS

Natalie Garza is primed and ready for the 400-meter dash at this weekend’s UIL State Track and Field Meet in Austin. The Press found Garza at Tarpon Stadium Monday afternoon as she went through a battery of stretching and warm-up exercises.

Garza appeared relaxed but full of purpose as she took a short break to answer a few questions and explain her practice regimen with five days to go until she competes in her second straight state meet.

The day’s workout plan would be intense, Garza told the PRESS. “We’re changing up the pattern of running. Today we’re going to be running four 200s (meters), and then two 400s, which is, like, a killer workout,” she said.

