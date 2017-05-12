City recognizes motorcycle safety, police

By DINA ARÉVALO

Port Isabel-South Padre Press

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

The City of Port Isabel recognized Motorcycle Safety and Awareness Month and Police Officer Week during a regular meeting Tuesday, May 9.

The City joined South Padre Island and Laguna Vista leaders in recognizing Motorcycle Safety and Awareness Month by presenting a proclamation to several area riders representing the Christian Bikers, Mad Board H.O.G. and Road Riders for Jesus riding clubs. The proclamation noted that motorcycle riders are more prone to injury or death during a traffic accident and acknowledged that safety campaigns have helped educate motorists on motorcycle safety.

The City also recognized May 14-20 as Police Officer Week, with May 15 as Peace Officer’s Memorial Day. In accordance with the national observation of Peace Officers Memorial Day, flags within the City will be flown at half staff.

