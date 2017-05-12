Candidates take oath of office in Laguna Vista

By MARTHA McCLAIN

Special to the PRESS

Incumbent Councilman Michael Carter and political newcomer Rolando Gonzalez were declared winners of Saturday’s Laguna Vista’s general and special election during a vote canvass here on Tuesday.

Mayor Susie Houston and newcomers Johvanne Hernandez Howard and incumbent Frank Davalos Jr. were unopposed and were declared elected to the Council to serve three year terms of office

Gonzalez received 436 votes to defeat David I. Smith, who had 83 votes, to win the Place 4 seat, vacated by Councilwoman Letty Keplinger. Gonzalez will serve an unexpired term which expires in May 2018.

Carter defeated former Councilman Richard Hinojosa with 437 votes to Hinojosa’s 91 votes. He will also serve a three-year term.

Of the 2,417 registered voters, 539 voters cast their ballots, representing 22.20 percent of the total registered voters.

A total of 275 votes were cast in early voting by personal appearance, 20 ballots were mailed in votes and 241 votes were cast on Election Day.

Judge Bennie Ochoa III administered the oath of office to Houston, Carter, Howard and Gonzalez. Judge Helen Ochoa administered the oath to Davalos in brief ceremonies at City Hall following the canvassing of votes.

