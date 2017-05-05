Woman’s body found in bay

By DINA ARÉVALO

One man is in custody in connection with the death of a woman whose body was found floating in the Laguna Madre Sunday.

Martha Beatrice Adams, 53, was found floating approximately one-third of a mile south of the Queen Isabella Memorial Causeway by two U.S. Coast Guard vessels that were conducting training exercises in the area, reports Petty Officer Wargo, of the Coast Guard Corpus Christi sector.

The Coast Guard notified the Cameron County Sheriff’s Department, who responded to the scene and recovered the body, Cameron County Sheriff Omar Lucio said Monday.

Adams’ hands and feet were bound with zip ties, rope and 25 pound metal weights were attached to her body to prevent her from floating, Lucio said. Sheriff’s deputies began investigating the base as a homicide, while the body was transported to Brownsville for an autopsy, he said.

