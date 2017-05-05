Return Trip to State for Natalie Garza

By LARRY GAGE

Special to the PRESS

Port Isabel High runner Natalie Garza has qualified for her second straight state track meet. She did it by placing a close second in the 400-meter dash at the UIL Region IV meet at Kingsville last weekend.

Garza was timed at 58.14 seconds and hit the finish line less than a second behind Sinton’s MarLee Serrano, who won the race with a time of 57.42. It was the second straight one-two finish for these two speed burners, who finished in the same order in the area meet at La Feria last month. Serrano (58.65 at La Feria) and Garza (58.74) both turned quicker times at Kingsville, and Serrano had the advantage there to win this time by 0.72 seconds.

