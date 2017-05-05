«

Parks & Rec approves Community Center rental agreement

News

by Editor

By KEVIN RICH
Special to the PRESS

The SPI Parks, Recreation and Beautification Committee addressed issues related to City Parks and the Community Center during its Tuesday, May 2 meeting.

Parks and Recreation Manager Anne Payne reviewed a proposed Community Center rental agreement with the committee, as well as discussed programming at the facility. “I like the community standards that’s in place,” commented committee member Stormy Wall, regarding the proposed uses for the center.

“It’s more important to have community events and serve the community, all aspects and a wide variety of things,” Wall said,  adding there are many other meeting spaces available for rent on the Island. After discussing some modifications regarding the document, the committee voted to approve the proposed rental agreement.

