One man in custody after police pursuit

By DINA ARÉVALO

Port Isabel-South Padre Press

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

Officials report one man is in custody after leading police on a high speed chase through three cities Wednesday afternoon.

The pursuit began with a traffic stop in Los Fresnos, City Administrator Mark Milum said in a phone interview Wednesday. “(The) gentleman didn’t have a front license plate,” Milum said.

A Los Fresnos police officer began to conduct the traffic stop on the 500 block of East Ocean Boulevard. As the officer approached the vehicle, a black 4-door Chrysler, the driver sped away. “The (driver) took off at a high rate of speed,” eastbound on Highway 100 reads a statement released by the City of Los Fresnos.

The officer quickly returned to his patrol vehicle and engaged in the pursuit towards Laguna Vista. The driver reportedly reached speeds in excess of 100 mph. Los Fresnos police (LFPD) notified officers in Laguna Vista of the pursuit and were joined by those officers as the driver approached the town. Ultimately, officers from San Benito, the Cameron County Sheriff’s Department, and the Department of Public Safety all joined the pursuit.

