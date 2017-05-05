Mock, Torres Qualify for State

By LARRY GAGE

Port Isabel High throwers Trey Mock and Ian Torres have both qualified for the state track and field meet with their outstanding performances at the regional meet in Kingsville last week.

Mock was the gold medalist in the discus competition with a personal best toss of 172-feet, 3-inches. Torres got the silver medal in the shot put event, also with a personal record distance of 51-feet, 5-inches. The top two finishers in each event advance to the UIL State Track and Field Meet in Austin next week.

“I wanted to add another gold medal to my table,” Torres told the Press this week.

