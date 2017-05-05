Laguna Vista elections Saturday

By MARTHA McCLAIN

Special to the PRESS

Three council members in Places 1, 2 and 3 in Laguna Vista will be determined in Saturday’s regular election at City Hall.

Included in the election is a special election to fill the Place 4 position. The special election was required when Leticia Keplinger resigned her position on the board, as she planned to move from the Town. She had one year remaining on her term.

Mayor Susie Houston is unopposed in her bid for reelection.

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.