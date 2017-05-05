«

May 05 2017

Laguna Vista elections Saturday

by Editor

May 5, 2017

By MARTHA McCLAIN
Special to the PRESS

Three council members in Places 1, 2 and 3 in Laguna Vista will be determined in Saturday’s regular election at City Hall.

Included in the election is a special election to fill the Place 4 position. The special election was required when Leticia Keplinger resigned her position on the board, as she planned to move from the Town. She had one year remaining on her term.

Mayor Susie Houston is unopposed in her bid for reelection.

