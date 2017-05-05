Island continues tourism image discussions

By KEVIN RICH

Special to the PRESS

Marketing the Island as a tourist destination, examining the Island’s image related to Spring Break, and strategic planning promoting tourism were topics of discussion during the SPI Convention and Visitors Advisory Board Meeting held on Saturday, April 27.

The Board heard a presentation from consultant Dan Decker regarding a Strategic Planning Workshop held in February. In his executive summary report, Decker stated: “It now seems the Island is at a crossroads with Spring Break popularity, surrounding community growth, local and international economic pressures, infrastructure issues, proximity safety/security concerns and the ever changing political landscapes have all contributed to brand confusion and lack of singular ownership.”

He commented on the Island’s attempt to be “everything to everyone,” stating, “I don’t know of another destination that succeeds in doing so.”

He also spoke of the practice of focusing the City’s marketing for four months of summer, and the its desire to address the other eight months of the year. “Fortunately, you all have begun to correct course with some of this,” he added.

Decker identified the need for a strategic plan, the development of research on stakeholders, customers, and competition and the importance of the “Own the Island” initiative, recognizing tourism as the primary driver on SPI.

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.