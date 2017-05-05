«

May 05 2017

Graduation mass slated at Our Lady Star of the Sea Church

News

by Editor

May 5, 2017

By MARTHA McCLAIN
Special to the PRESS

Our Lady Star of the Sea Catholic Church will host a Graduates’ Mass on Sunday, May 15 at 10 a.m. for all students graduating from high school this year. Participants are asked to be present at 9:45 a.m. to form a procession in the church before mass.

A luncheon will follow in the parish hall.

The Most Rev. Daniel E. Flores, bishop of the Brownsville diocese, will celebrate a Confirmation Mass on Monday, May 16 at 7 p.m. at Our Lady Star of the Sea Church.

Planning is underway for the annual Church Bazaar, scheduled this summer. A planning meeting is scheduled on Wednesday, May 4 at 6 p.m. in the Parish Hall, Room B. Volunteers are welcome to attend and share ideas.

