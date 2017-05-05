County moves to ‘support’ Active Plan

By DINA ARÉVALO

The Cameron County Commissioners’ Court voted unanimously to support the Lower Rio Grande Valley Active Tourism and Transportation Plan during a regular meeting Tuesday, May 2.

Tuesday’s approval of the plan came with no discussion by the Commissioners, as the Court had extensively discussed the issue at its last meeting.

“We’ve changed the resolution to indicate ‘support’ as opposed to ‘adoption’. I would respectfully ask the Court to support this agenda item,” County Judge Eddie Treviño said when calling for a motion on the item. Commissioner Alex Dominguez motioned to approve the County’s support of the plan, with a second by Commissioner Sofia Benavides.

According to a vision statement published by the Rails To Trails Conservancy, the organization which is helping develop the plan, it “is a blueprint for a 428-mile trail network that will link the rich natural, cultural and historical resources the area is known for.”

