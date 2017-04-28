Torres, Mock, Lowe Qualify for Regionals

By LARRY GAGE

Special to the PRESS

Three Port Isabel Tarpons have qualified for this week’s regional track and field meet in Kingsville. Ian Torres and Trey Mock made it by winning in the shot put and discus events, and Jason Lowe qualified in the triple jump.

Torres hit 49-feet, 5-inches on his best throw at Lions Field in La Feria last Thursday, April 20, and Mock got off a throw of 166-feet, 8-inches on his next-to-last toss with the discus.

