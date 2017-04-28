Six Lady Tarpons in Regional Meet

By LARRY GAGE

Special to the PRESS

Six Port Isabel High Lady Tarpon athletes are competing in this weekend’s UIL Region IV Track and Field Meet in Kingsville.

Natalie Garza, Simone Harry, Sabrina Garza, Danaka Camacho, Ava Gomez, and Brisia Gonzalez all qualified for regional competition in seven events when they finished in the top four in three field events and four running events.

Finishing first in the pole vault for Port Isabel’s only gold medal of the day was Sabrina Garza. Natalie Garza was a close second in the 400-meter dash and also ran a leg in the 4 X 200-meter and 4 x 400-meter relays, in which Lady Tarpon foursomes finished fourth and second, respectively. Simone Harry also goes to regionals as a member of the two relay races.

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.