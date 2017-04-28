Island to re-brand Spring Break

By KEVIN RICH

Special to the PRESS

The South Padre Island City Council continued discussions regarding Spring Break related policies in its Wednesday, April 19 meeting. Mayor Patel opened the discussions on a proposed Spring Break/mass gathering ordinance and the short-term rentals/neighborhood issues, stating these items would be on the agenda of all future Council meetings through June, and encouraged the public to provide comments. City Manager Susan Guthrie reported that the subcommittees approved at the last Council meeting to address these issues have been formed and have begun to meet. Guthrie also noted the success that the City had managed house parties during Semana Santa, or Holy Week, based on lessons learned during Spring Break’s Texas Week.

Council also considered the formation of a marketing subcommittee to begin the process of “rebranding” Spring Break in an attempt to attract a wider range of visitors to the Island during the months of March and April.

