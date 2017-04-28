City unveils new logo

By DINA ARÉVALO

The City of Port Isabel has a new logo.

The modernized design was unveiled during a regular meeting of the City Commission Tuesday evening. Marketing Director Valerie Bates delivered a presentation to the Commission detailing how the bayside city’s municipal logo has evolved over the decades.

The first design, a woodcut which prominently featured the historic Lighthouse, was created in 1926 by the Port Isabel Land Company. It wasn’t until some decades later that the more familiar design, which features the Lighthouse, the Queen Isabella Causeway and a sunset, was designed in the mid-20th century. Since then, the design has remained mostly unchanged, except for removing certain elements, such as a depiction of a shrimping trawler.

