City mulls Champion Building mural repairs

By DINA ARÉVALO

Port Isabel-South Padre Press

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

The Port Isabel City Commission heard a proposal to repair the mural work on the historic Champion Building during a regular meeting Tuesday, April 25.

“It’s the face of our museums,” City Manager Jared Hockema said of the mural of various forms of marine life painted on the facade of the building. “The project would not only address the mural, but would also look at some of the deficiencies in the building,” including the walkway leading up to the building and exterior lighting, he explained.

Valerie Bates, marketing director for the City of Port Isabel, explained more in depth, giving the Commission an overview of the building’s history, its most recent renovations and its impact in the Rio Grande Valley as a whole.

Bates described how the building was built in 1899, with the mural being added in 1906 by artist Jose Morales, whose family remains in the area to this day.

