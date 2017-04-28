Annexation appeal set for May 17

By MARTHA McCLAIN

Special to the PRESS

The hearing appealing the court ruling in the Town of Laguna Vista’s favor involving the aggressive annexation of land by the City of Brownsville, has been moved to next month, officials here say.

“The appeal hearing has been rescheduled to Wednesday, May 17 at 10am before the Court of Appeals of the 13th District. This hearing will be at the 5th floor of the Administration Building, 100 E. Cano in Edinburg,” Laguna Vista City Manager Rolando Vela said.

The cities of Laguna Vista and Port Isabel filed suit last year, seeking to stop Brownsville’s aggressive land grab practices.

