Town to celebrate Earth Day

By MARTHA McCLAIN

Special to the PRESS

The public is invited to the Laguna Vista Earth Day Celebration on Earth Day this Saturday, April 22 from 10am to 1 p.m. at Roloff Park at the gazebo (at Beach and Saunders streets).

Event organizers will sponsor educational booths, games and refreshments, according to City Manager Rolando Vela. Educational materials and activities are geared towards stewardship of our environment, he added.

Madelyn Sandifer and a group of volunteers are organizing the community event, he added. For more information, please call Laguna Vista City Hall at 943-1703 or visit City Hall at 122 Fernandez Street.

The Town is also accepting applications for residents wishing to sit on advisory boards. Openings include the newly established Ad Hoc Charter Committee, which will include eight appointments; the ethics board, which has one opening and the Library Board, which has one opening.

