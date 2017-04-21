Throwers Mock, Torres Compete at Area

By LARRY GAGE

Special to the PRESS

Port Isabel High track and field athletes Trey Mock and Ian Torres both competed in throwing events at this week’s UIL Area Track and Field Meet at La Feria. The one-day meet was held this Thursday (April 20) and final results were not available at press time.

Nine Tarpon athletes competed at area and made it by placing in the top four in their respective events at last week’s district meet in Rio Grande City.

Mock and Torres made it by winning the discus and shot put events respectively at district. Roy Suarez got in with his fourth place finish in 800-meter run. Angel Cacho was also fourth in the shot put and Torres also qualified in the discus with his fourth place distance of 124-09.00.

