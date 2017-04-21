Lady Tarpons Compete at Area Meet

By LARRY GAGE

Special to the PRESS

Seven Port Isabel High Lady Tarpon athletes competed at this week’s UIL Area Track and Field Meet at La Feria. The one-day meet went off on Thursday (April 20) and the results were not available at press time.

Natalie Garza, Sabrina Garza, Simone Harry, Ava Gomez, Brisia Gonzales, Danaka Camacho, and Rebecca Ramos all qualified for area competition by finishing in the top four in their events at last week’s district meet in Rio Grande City.

Natalie Garza competed at the area meet in the 400-meter dash and in both the 4 x 200-meter and 4 x 400-meter relay races. Sabrina Garza qualified in the pole vault, and Danaka Camacho made it in the high jump, the 200-meters, and the 4 x 200 relay.

