Early voting opens Monday

By MARTHA McCLAIN

Special to the PRESS

Early voting in the Laguna Vista general and special election will run from April 24 through April 29 City Hall from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.at City Hall, 122 Fernandez Street.

Additionally, extended early voting hours will be conducted Monday and Tuesday, May 1 and 2 from 7 a.m.-7 p.m., also at City Hall.

The ballot is set for the May 6 general and special elections in the Town.

