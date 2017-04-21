«

»

Apr 21 2017

Print this Post

Early voting opens Monday

Categories:

News

by Editor

April 21, 2017

By MARTHA McCLAIN
Special to the PRESS

Early voting in the Laguna Vista general and special election will run from April 24 through April 29 City Hall from 8 a.m.-5 p.m.at City Hall, 122 Fernandez Street.

Additionally, extended early voting hours will be conducted Monday and Tuesday, May 1 and 2 from 7 a.m.-7 p.m., also at City Hall.

The ballot is set for the May 6 general and special elections in the Town.

Want the whole story? Pick up a copy of the Port Isabel-South Padre Press, or subscribe to our E-Edition by clicking here.

This post has no tag

Permanent link to this article: http://portisabelsouthpadre.com/2017/04/21/early-voting-opens-monday/

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

 