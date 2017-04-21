Derry to get new cafeteria equipment

By DINA ARÉVALO

Port Isabel-South Padre Press

editor@portisabelsouthpadre.com

The Point Isabel School Board of Trustees made quick work of Tuesday’s regular meeting, approving a cafeteria equipment purchase, approving a proclamation in honor of Teacher Appreciation Week and recognizing community volunteers.

Derry Elementary School will receive new equipment to replace aging units at the school cafeteria. The equipment will include hot and cold modular serving stations, explained Dr. Lisa Garcia, superintendent of schools. The equipment will be purchased from Piper Products, Inc. for a total cost of $91,271.60.

The units will be replacing equipment that is approximately 10 years and 30 years old, estimated the District’s director of child nutrition, Audrey Peña-Rodriguez.

